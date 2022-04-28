Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL, Finja partner to launch next generation digital financial services

By press release

HBL, Pakistan’s largest commercial bank in collaboration with Finja, the country’s largest digital SME lending fintech, along with an international technology partner, has applied for a digital banking license, under the Licensing and Regulatory Framework for Digital Banks released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This collaboration will enable HBL and Finja to co-create digital products and services
and rapidly increase financial inclusion in targeted segments. In this regard, grant of a
digital banking license by SBP, will allow HBL and Finja to consolidate existing efforts of
both organizations under one umbrella to digitize the economy.

HBL and Finja have been strategic partners since April 2021, when HBL made its first
equity investment in Finja. As a result of this collaboration, a unique digital lending
program was launched, targeted at Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and
their associated supply chains.

Commenting on the opportunity, Sagheer Mufti, Chief Operating Officer – HBL, said,
“HBL views this opportunity to apply for a digital banking license as an exciting evolution
of the digital eco-system for the benefit of clients, the unbanked and the country. HBL’s
partnership with Finja should have a significant impact in its quest for financial
inclusion.”

Article continues after this advertisement

Qasif Shahid, Co-Founder and CEO of Finja remarked, “Our partnership with HBL gives
us a head start in creating and rolling out digital banking products and services well
before other players aspiring to set up digital banks under the new license regime.” He
went on to say, “The partnership puts us in a winning position as it ramps up our
capability to offer clients digital products.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFederal govt constitutes 21 member EAC
Next articleKP govt approves Rs490mn for TMAs in tourist areas
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

Engro Foundation announces recipients of IATC Impact Awards 2021

Engro Foundation, the social investment arm of Engro Corporation, has announced the two recipients of its flagship initiative, I Am The Change (IATC) Impact...
Read more
FEATURED

How does PayFast aim to dominate the eCommerce payments landscape in Pakistan?

There is an ambitious fintech startup in town and it is called PayFast! PayFast, a group company of Premier Systems Limited, is poised to...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

Fertilizer industry to enable over $5.3bn import substitution

The local fertilizer Industry is providing urea at around 84% discount, equivalent to PKR 9,823 per bag, and is expected to enable import substitution...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL Q1 2022 profit rises to Rs14.6bn driven by strong business volumes

Karachi, Pakistan – 20 April 2022: HBL today declared a consolidated profit before tax of Rs14.6 billion for the first quarter of 2022 and...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

No fresh borrowings from SBP, clarifies finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance here on Thursday clarified that there had been no fresh borrowings by the government from the State Bank of Pakistan...

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

Pakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months

Asim Ahmad appointed as new FBR Chairman

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.