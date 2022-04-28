KP govt approves Rs490mn for TMAs in tourist areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government approved a plan of Rs490 million for enhancing the capacity of 11 Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in tourist destinations of the province.

Official sources said that KP government has sanctioned the fund to make TMAs of tourist destinations fully functional and procure machinery to provide a clean environment to local and foreign tourists. The TMAs include Balakot, Alpuri, Besham, Batgram, Chitral and Matta.

According to KP Local Government department sources, 11 tractors with front back hoe, six medium sized excavators, three mechanical sweepers, 34 mini dumpers, 10 tractor trolleys, 205 containers and 1100 bins will be procured under the project.

According to sources, Rs20 million has been allocated for the project this year. The procurement process will be started this year while the remaining amount will be released in next two years. The LG department will implement the project.