Italy to give Pakistan access to it’s labour market: Ambassador

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem has revealed that Italy will give Pakistan a comprehensive market access to its labour market.

While talking to media through Zoom, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem said that Pakistan and Italy are working on a labour agreement that will give Pakistan a comprehensive market access to Italian labour market.

He informed that Pakistan has shared the draft agreement with Italian authorities and formal negotiations will be started soon.

He stated that Pakistan has been included in the Italian seasonal work visa for 2022 also, which would offer many opportunities for Pakistani workers in agriculture and services sector to work in Italy.

Italy is expected to allow 69,700 seasonal workers from selected countries in 2022 to come to Italy for work. He also elaborated upon various initiatives for promoting welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Italy.

Jauhar Saleem also shared that Pakistan has posted a trade surplus of $372 million during the financial year 2021-22 (July-March), which is 65 per cent higher than the previous year.

Despite the difficult conditions propelled by the pandemic, Pakistan has registered an impressive growth of 41 per cent in FY 2021-22 (July-March) as compared to corresponding period.

The Ambassador informed that Pakistan’s exports to Italy reached an all-time high of $805 million during the first 9 months of this financial year. The value added sectors were the main drivers of this growth which produced a trade surplus of $372 million. Italy is expected to be one billion export market for Pakistan in FY 2021-22.

While responding to a question, the Ambassador stated that despite the false and fabricated Indian claim over Basmati`s exclusive Geographical Indication (GI) rights in the EU and Italian market, Pakistan maintained its position as market leader in rice export to Italy with 38 per cent share, whereas India supplied only 12 per cent of the total imported rice in Italy.

He also shared that following the Brexit, Italy is now home to the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union (EU).

In FY 2021-22 (July-March), workers remittances from Italy reached $639 million, which marks a 48 per cent increase over the last year, and is an all-time high figure, making Italy Pakistan`s biggest source of remittances in the EU and the 7th largest in the world. He expected the growth streak to continue in the last quarter of this financial year to take workers remittances from Italy around one billion dollar.

In the area of investment, industrial and technological cooperation, Ambassador Saleem mentioned that various Italian firms were keen to invest in the fields of energy, food processing, leather, textile, construction and furnishing.

He added that the embassy was promoting JV mode for increased Italian investment in Pakistan that will help in technology and skills transfer to our businesses. He also highlighted the initiatives in tourism, especially in terms of capacity building of Pakistan`s tourism sector through Italian experts.