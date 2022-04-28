Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Italy to give Pakistan access to it’s labour market: Ambassador

By Shahzad Paracha
Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem has revealed that Italy will give Pakistan a comprehensive market access to its labour market.
While talking to media through Zoom, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Italy, Jauhar Saleem said that Pakistan and Italy are working on a labour agreement that will give Pakistan a comprehensive market access to Italian labour market.
He informed that Pakistan has shared the draft agreement with Italian authorities and formal negotiations will be started soon.
He stated that Pakistan has been included in the Italian seasonal work visa for 2022 also, which would offer many opportunities for Pakistani workers in agriculture and services sector to work in Italy.
Italy is expected to allow 69,700 seasonal workers from selected countries in 2022 to come to Italy for work. He also elaborated upon various initiatives for promoting welfare of Pakistani diaspora in Italy.
Jauhar Saleem also shared that Pakistan has posted a trade surplus of $372 million during the financial year 2021-22 (July-March), which is 65 per cent higher than the previous year.
Despite the difficult conditions propelled by the pandemic, Pakistan has registered an impressive growth of 41 per cent in FY 2021-22 (July-March) as compared to corresponding period.
The Ambassador informed that Pakistan’s exports to Italy reached an all-time high of $805 million during the first 9 months of this financial year. The value added sectors were the main drivers of this growth which produced a trade surplus of $372 million. Italy is expected to be one billion export market for Pakistan in FY 2021-22.
While responding to a question, the Ambassador stated that despite the false and fabricated Indian claim over Basmati`s exclusive Geographical Indication (GI) rights in the EU and Italian market, Pakistan maintained its position as market leader in rice export to Italy with 38 per cent share, whereas India supplied only 12 per cent of the total imported rice in Italy.
He also shared that following the Brexit, Italy is now home to the largest Pakistani diaspora in the European Union (EU).
In FY 2021-22 (July-March), workers remittances from Italy reached $639 million, which marks a 48 per cent increase over the last year, and is an all-time high figure, making Italy Pakistan`s biggest source of remittances in the EU and the 7th largest in the world. He expected the growth streak to continue in the last quarter of this financial year to take workers remittances from Italy around one billion dollar.
In the area of investment, industrial and technological cooperation, Ambassador Saleem mentioned that various Italian firms were keen to invest in the fields of energy, food processing, leather, textile, construction and furnishing.
He added that the embassy was promoting JV mode for increased Italian investment in Pakistan that will help in technology and skills transfer to our businesses. He also highlighted the initiatives in tourism, especially in terms of capacity building of Pakistan`s tourism sector through Italian experts.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleKP govt approves Rs490mn for TMAs in tourist areas
Shahzad Paracha

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

KP govt approves Rs490mn for TMAs in tourist areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government approved a plan of Rs490 million for enhancing the capacity of 11 Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) in tourist destinations...
Read more
HEADLINES

Federal govt constitutes 21 member EAC

The Federal government has constituted a high powered 21 member Economic Advisory Council (EAC). The EAC shall be chaired by the Prime Minister, the members...
Read more
HEADLINES

No fresh borrowings from SBP, clarifies finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance here on Thursday clarified that there had been no fresh borrowings by the government from the State Bank of Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday scrutinised an increase in power tariff by Rs4.83 per unit for the K-Electric while it has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

No fresh borrowings from SBP, clarifies finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance here on Thursday clarified that there had been no fresh borrowings by the government from the State Bank of Pakistan...

NEPRA scrutinises power tariff hike for all power consumers

Pakistan earns $360mn from travel services’ export in 8 months

Asim Ahmad appointed as new FBR Chairman

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.