HBL Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament Crowns Champions

By Sponsored Content
Ambreen Riaz - 1st prize winner of PKR 250,000 (standing 2nd from left), Laiba Adnan - 2nd prize winner of PKR 150,000 (standing 3rd from left) and Hina Malik - 3rd prize winner of PKR 100,000 (standing 1st from left) at the Konnect by HBL, Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament.

The first-ever Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament, held under the auspices of Konnect by HBL, offered a platform for aspiring and established women gamers to showcase their skills and passion for the popular game ‘Tekken’. The intense action-packed Tekken 8 Game competition, held in Lahore, drew over 200 enthusiastic gamers.

After hours of intense competition, the top three finalists emerged victorious, leaving the audience in awe of their gaming prowess and lightning-fast reflexes. The podium finishers are:

1st Place: Ambreen Riaz – Claiming the coveted champion trophy and a grand prize of PKR 250,000.

2nd Place: Laiba Adnan – Taking home the runner-up prize of PKR 150,000.

3rd Place: Hina Malik – Earning the third-place honours and a prize of PKR 100,000.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBL congratulates all the women gamers for their skills and sportsmanship. This landmark Tekken 8 Women’s Gaming Tournament marks a new chapter in Pakistan’s Esports landscape: Konnect by HBL will continue deepening its association with Esports. Aur Khelo.”

