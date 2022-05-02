KP govt refuses to play any part in talks with IMF

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has refused to play its part in fulfilling any of the promises made by the federal government in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Provincial finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the province will not be bound to comply by any commitment between the federal government and the IMF regarding the province. Jhagra said that KP government will also not accept any cut in funds by the federal government.

The minister said that the federal coalition government did not take KP government into confidence regarding the recent talks with the IMF. He said that if the federal government had granted any assurance to IMF from KP side, then the provincial government is not bound to fulfill this role.

In addition the minister said that the federal government will not be allowed to take back surplus funds of the province. He said, “The people of the province have exclusive right on KP’s funds. The center government cannot withdraw these funds under provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment.”