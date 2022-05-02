Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

KP govt refuses to play any part in talks with IMF

By Aziz Buneri

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has refused to play its part in fulfilling any of the promises made by the federal government in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Provincial finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said that the province will not be bound to comply by any commitment between the federal government and the IMF regarding the province. Jhagra said that KP government will also not accept any cut in funds by the federal government.

The minister said that the federal coalition government did not take KP government into confidence regarding the recent talks with the IMF. He said that if the federal government had granted any assurance to IMF from KP side,  then the provincial government is not bound to fulfill this role.

In addition the minister said that the federal government will not be allowed to take back surplus funds of the province. He said, “The people of the province have exclusive right on KP’s funds. The center government cannot withdraw these funds under provincial autonomy after the 18th amendment.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFBR needs Rs1,321bn in two months to achieve revenue target
Next articleFBR revenue collection surges by 28.6pc in 10 months
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

FBR revenue collection surges by 28.6pc in 10 months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenues of Rs4,858 billion during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (July-April 2021-22),...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR needs Rs1,321bn in two months to achieve revenue target

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) needs Rs1,321 billion in two months of the current fiscal year to meet the revised annual revenue target...
Read more
HEADLINES

Task force to ensure import of Palm oil: Ministry of Commerce

Keeping in view the short supply of palm oil from Indonesia and expected shortage of edible oil in the country, a task force constituted...
Read more
HEADLINES

Progress on barter trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

There has been some progress on the proposal of barter trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries have setup special committees to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Pakistan-Afghanistan
HEADLINES

Progress on barter trade between Pakistan, Afghanistan

There has been some progress on the proposal of barter trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan as both the countries have setup special committees to...

Customs seize banned ‘boostin’ injections worth Rs60mn

Pharmaceutical goods’ export decreases 3.25pc in 3 quarters

BoI, KPT review progress on Karachi coastal development zone

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami l Editor: Khurram Husain l Managing Editor: Yousaf Nizami I Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz I Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Mariam Zermina I Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri I Meiryum Ali I Babar Khan Javed I Layout: Rizwan Ahmad I Video Editor: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel I Photographers: Zubair Mehfooz & Imran Gillani I Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.