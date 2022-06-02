Swvl to pause daily rides within major cities

The bus-sharing service Swvl has announced on Thursday that it would be “pausing” it’s daily rides within Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad starting from Sunday June 5, 2022.

However, the service has informed that Swvl Travel rides (city to city) and Swvl Business rides (business to business) would remain fully operational.

The company went on to say that it had started its journey in July 2019, driven by the mission of “solving a major problem that all of us face and live in every day”. Swvl promised that having reliable, comfortable, and affordable means of transportation is not something fictional. We believe that every Pakistani should have this right, the right to commute safely every day.

The announcement comes as the government has increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre in a move aimed at placating the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout