No funds suggested for Covid-19, natural disasters in next budget

No allocations have been suggested for the Covid-19 response and natural calamities in the upcoming financial plan for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Sources informed that the cash-strapped Pakistan is not allocating any funds for the Covid-19 Response programme and other natural disasters in its upcoming annual financial plan. However, the finance managers are proposing to set aside Rs2.42 billion for the aviation division.

According to the 2022-23 budget plan, it has been proposed to set aside Rs800.75 million for the investment board; Rs10.47 billion for interior ministry; Rs60 billion for cabinet division; Rs9 billion for environment changes; Rs1.84 billion for defence ministry; Rs2.70 billion for defence production division; Rs41.87 for for higher education commission; Rs25.59 billion for atomic energy commission; and Rs33.10 billion for railways ministry.

Furthermore, the financial managers have suggested to allocate Rs96.80 billion for water resources; Rs20.67 billion for planning ministry; Rs12 billion for health ministry; Rs3.20 billion for maritime affairs; Rs3.33 billion for inter-provincial coordination ministry; Rs5.48 billion for IT ministry; Rs2 billion for information ministry; Rs11.59 billion for housing ministry; Rs6 billion for education ministry; Rs121.51 billion for NHA; and Rs49.61 billion for Power division.