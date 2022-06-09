WAPDA awards contracts worth Rs98.5bn to supply 260 MGD of water to Karachi

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) on Thursday awarded three contracts worth Rs.98.5 billion for construction of Phase-I of Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme – also known as K-IV to supply 260 million gallon per day (MGD) of water to Karachi.

As per details, the ceremony to sign the contract documents was held here on Thursday at WAPDA Mega Hydel Projects Complex. Water resources Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah was the chief guest of the ceremony. WAPDA Chairman Naveed Asghar Chaudhry, WAPDA Member (Water) Javed Latif, WAPDA Member (Power) Jamil Akhtar and representatives of the consultants and the construction firms concerned also attended the ceremony.

During the course of this signing ceremony, WAPDA General Manager (South) Projects / Project Director K-IV Amir Moghal and representatives of the contractors signed the contract documents on behalf of WAPDA and the construction firms respectively.

Addressing the ceremony Water Resources Federal Minister Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah said K-IV is a vital project for Karachi, as it will help address the issue of water supply to the cosmopolitan and economic hub of Pakistan. Expressing satisfaction over WAPDA for streamlining the Project, the Federal Minister said that today is a big day for K-IV and we hope that the Project will be completed in accordance with the timelines.

Earlier, WAPDA GM (South) Projects / PD briefed the Minister that Phase-I of K-IV Project to be constructed to be in district Thatta, Malir and Karachi West, with approved PC-I of Rs.126.5 billion, envisages to supply 260 MGD of water to Karachi. The Project will be constructed through eight packages; of which two have already been awarded, three being awarded today while remaining three will also be awarded in the next ten days. Two contractors have been mobilized to the site and construction of the Project will commence in the first week of July. The phase-I of K-IV is scheduled to be completed in October 2023, the Minister was further briefed.

It is worth mentioning that the three contracts signed today include Contract Package K-IV – PL-I worth Rs.52.71 billion for pressurized water transmission MS pipelines and allied works from RD 0 to RD 64+200, contract package K-IV PL-II worth Rs.28.846 billion for pressurized water transmission MS pipelines and allied works from RD 64+200 to RD 111+700 and contract package K-IV – PS worth Rs.17.40 billion for engineering procurement and construction (EPC). Turnkey contract of pumping station (civil, electrical and mechanical works).