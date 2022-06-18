KP govt ignores backward districts in development program

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will spend lowest development fund of Rs2.5 million in Kolai Palas district while in tribal districts the lowest fund of Rs1.4 billion has been earmarked for Kurram district.

It has been proposed to set aside Rs134.44 billion for 653 projects at provincial level and Rs38.3 billion for 349 projects in tribal districts. Under the annual development program, a high amount of Rs20.52 billion has been proposed for 120 projects in Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s home district, Swat, and Rs13.45 billion for 139 projects in provincial capital, Peshawar.

Similarly, according to sources in the Planning and Development Department, KP government has proposed most of the funds for projects in the constituencies of government members, including projects worth Rs20 billion in Swat district.

Similarly, Rs6.44 billion for 46 projects in Bannu, Rs5.95 billion for 59 projects in Nowshera, Rs4.22 billion for 28 projects in Kohat, Rs3.73 billion for 64 projects in Mardan, Rs3.58 billion for 50 projects in Swabi, Rs3.49 billion for 31 projects in Buner and Rs3.49 billion for 32 projects Mansehra, Rs3.31 billion for 43 projects in Abbottabad, Rs2.73 billion for 17 projects in Karak, Rs2.55 billion for 31 projects in Haripur, Rs2.24 billion for 45 projects in Dera Ismail Khan, Rs1.96 billion for 25 projects in Lakki Marwat and Rs1.96 billion 25 projects in Hangu.

The provincial government has allocated Rs1.56 billion for 24 projects in Malakand, Rs1.41 billion for 31 projects in Lower Dir, Rs1.37 billion for 32 projects in Upper Dir, Rs1.28 billion for 10 projects in Turghar and Rs1.27 billion for 28 projects in Charsadda, Rs1.2 Billion for 19 projects in Tank.

Similarity, Rs818 million for 14 projects of Upper Chitral, Rs681 for 11 projects of Upper Kohistan, Rs422 million for 11 projects of Shangla, Rs334 million for 10 projects of Batagram, Rs287 million for four projects in Lower Chitral, Rs20 million for three projects in Lower Kohistan and . Rs2.5 million for the two projects in Kolai Palas district.

In tribal districts, the government has proposed, Rs5.2 billion for 93 projects in South Waziristan, Rs3.98 billion for 53 projects of Khyber, Rs3.1 billion for 24 projects in Mohmand, Rs2.17 billion for 42 projects of North Waziristan, Rs1.86 billion for 32 projects of Bajaur, Rs1.81 billion for 22 projects of Orakzai and Rs1.40 for 32 projects of Kurram tribal district.