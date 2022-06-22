Sign inSubscribe
46mn cell phones assembled in Pakistan in 11 months

By APP

Pakistan assembled record 46 million smart and feature mobile phones during first 11 months of current fiscal year.

The best quality locally assembled smart and feature mobile phones equipped with ultra modern technology have restored the confidence of buyers in Pakistan.

According to a press release issued here, Pakistan engineering industry has a large potential to grow and contribute a significant role towards national development.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) is fully committed to strengthen engineering base by attracting foreign direct investment in this sector having one of the best liberal investment regime in the region coupled with plenty of natural resources and manpower, the press release added.

Meanwhile the statement said that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the EDB, Almas Hyder will call on Governor Punjab on June 23 ( Thursday) to apprise him about the activities of the board and record number of assembling of smart and feature mobile phones in Pakistan. He will also brief the Governor that foreign investors have shown keen interest in cellular industry and a total of 31 foreign and local companies were awarded license of which 21 are operational in different regions of the country while remaining are in the process of establishment of their plants including Nokia.

Previous articleExperts seek energy sector overhaul, shift to renewable sources
Next articlePakistan signs $2.3bn loan facility agreement with Chinese consortium of banks
APP

