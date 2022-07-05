Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Traders ask govt to limit purchase of official cars to 1000CC

Govt urged to change official car usage policy to save economy

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: The Traders Welfare Association of Super Market on Tuesday urged the government to limit official use cars to a 1000cc ceiling in addition to banning the import of cars by government officials entirely.

In this regard, president of the association Sarfraz Mughal while recalling the austerity drives by Mohammad Khan Junejo (1985) and Nawaz Sharif (1990s), said that the move could be a means to curb fuel imports and ameliorate the current account deficit (CAD). 

The efficacy of Mughal’s suggestion cannot be commented upon as the government does not provide a complete record of all vehicles used for official use. The Cabinet Division currently regulates the use of official vehicles under Rules for the Use of Staff Cars (1980).

Staff cars are currently allocated to government officials BPS-16 and above for official business. Personal cars are allocated as follows: 

Officials with vehicles above the aforementioned ceiling are provided vehicles on an ad-hoc basis and will continue to use the vehicle until it is due for replacement. Furthermore, government officials BPS-20 and above are also allocated petrol and CNG ceilings as follows: 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePHC bars SNGPL from suspending gas supply to textile mills
Next articlePakistan, Iran operationalise barter trade
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC allows one-time special release of ‘luxury’ goods stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday granted a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran operationalise barter trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday operationalised the trade mechanism across their shared border, Profit has learnt. In this regard, while addressing a press conference,...
Read more
HEADLINES

PHC bars SNGPL from suspending gas supply to textile mills

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench stopped the  Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) from suspending gas supply to three different textile mills...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a massive Rs7.91per unit gradual hike in the base power price and asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Power sector
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a massive Rs7.91per unit gradual hike in the base power price and asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority...

Rupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar

SBP to revise policy rate on July 7

FFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.