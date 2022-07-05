Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PHC bars SNGPL from suspending gas supply to textile mills

By Aziz Buneri
Textile unit

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar High Court (PHC) bench stopped the  Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Company (SNGPL) from suspending gas supply to three different textile mills for not paying the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

The order was issued by a two-member bench comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmed and Justice Syed Arshad Ali while hearing a petition filed by  Kohat Textile Mills and Saif Textiles etc. which then directed the SNGPL to submit response to the case before the next hearing of the case.
During the hearing, counsels for the petitioners told the court that the federal government and SNGPL have notified the mills that the gas supply will be stopped if the GIDC arrears weren’t paid.
The lawyers said that the GIDC arrears are to be received under the GIDC Act 2015 but there are ambiguities in the Act as to how these arrears will be collected. “The rules are yet to be made under the Act. Thus gas supply cannot be cut off till the rules are formulated,” The petitioners argued.
The petitioners argued that industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are already affected by a long spell of militancy and such actions will further discourage the investors. Therefore, SNGPL authorities should be restrained from cutting off the gas supply and the arrears should not be collected till the rules are made under the GIDC Rules Act-2015.
The court stayed action against the said textile and sought response from the federal government, oil and gas regulatory authority, and SNGPL before adjourning the hearing.
- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources
Next articleTraders ask govt to limit purchase of official cars to 1000CC
Aziz Buneri

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC allows one-time special release of ‘luxury’ goods stuck at ports

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday granted a one-time special permission for the release of consignments stuck at ports...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Iran operationalise barter trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran on Tuesday operationalised the trade mechanism across their shared border, Profit has learnt. In this regard, while addressing a press conference,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Traders ask govt to limit purchase of official cars to 1000CC

LAHORE: The Traders Welfare Association of Super Market on Tuesday urged the government to limit official use cars to a 1000cc ceiling in addition...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a massive Rs7.91per unit gradual hike in the base power price and asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Power sector
HEADLINES

Govt approves Rs7.91/unit hike in power tariff: sources

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a massive Rs7.91per unit gradual hike in the base power price and asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority...

Rupee sheds Rs2.37 against dollar

SBP to revise policy rate on July 7

FFC plant shuts down due to eruption of fire

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.