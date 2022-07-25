Lucky Motors’ introduces limited time discount for Peugeot 2008 to spur sales

Lucky Motors’ has introduced a limited time reduction on the price of the Peugeot 2008 Active model whereby its price has been slashed from Rs 5,250,000 to Rs 4,999,000.

Lucky Motors is no stranger to price reductions having introduced a discount on the KIA Sorento earlier this year and on the KIA Sportage in 2019. The former was a blanket discount on all models that only lapsed last week.

Profit documented how the price decrease had contributed to the depressed sales of the Sorento, and this is one path that the Peugeot may find itself upon as a result of the discount.

However, the latter of the two discounts is one that is often forgotten. Lucky Motors slashed the price of the KIA Sportage FWD by 3 lac in 2019 on account of its poor sales performance relative to the AWD variant. This discount proved successful for the Sportage line-up overall with Profit documenting later how the Sportage had become ubiquitous with the CUV segment itself.

The Peugeot 2008 may possibly take the road of the Sportage as only one of two, the Active, variants having its price reduced. The Allure has retained its price of Rs 5,850,000.

A possible assumption that can be made to rationalize Lucky Motors’ decision is that this price point enables Lucky Motors to compete with Toyota, Honda, and Hyundai’s C-segment sedans with their CUV offerings.

Furthermore, the 2008’s two price points now differentiate it significantly from the more up-market KIA Sportage. The decision may then be an attempt to allay the original fears buyers and investors had of the Peugeot 2008 cannibalizing into the Alpha variant of the KIA Sportage.

Whether this decision is a sign of Lucky Motors’ possible new corporate strategy or their refusal to learn from the Sorento will be made evident in the weeks to come as in true Lucky Motors’ fashion, there is no estimated end date for this limited time price reduction.