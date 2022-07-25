Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan earns $737mn by exporting transport services in 11 months

sea transport services witnessed biggest increase of 65.87pc, going up from $70.290mn last year to $116.590mn

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $737.720 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 47.83 per cent as compared to $499.020 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 65.87 per cent, by going up from $70.290 million last year to $116.590 million during the period under review.

Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 114.52 per cent from $31.890 million last year to $68.410 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 25.47 per cent from $38.400 million to $48.180 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 48.90 per cent by going up from $403.350 million last year to $600.600 million during July-May (2021-22).

Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 51.26 per cent, from $263.740 million to $398.9400 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 0.74 per cent, from $27.190 million to $26.990 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 55.37 percent from $112.420 million to $174.670 million.

Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 19.10 percent by going down from $16.390 million to $13.260 million during this year, it added.

Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 70.02 percent, from $12.010 million to $3.600 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 120.55 percent from $4.380 million to $9.660 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 19.13 percent, from $8.990 million to $7.270 million, the data revealed.

