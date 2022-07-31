Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Govt announces tax relief for shops consuming below 150 units

Miftah Ismail says govt will impose 10pc tax on companies unable to export 10pc of their output

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced relief in tax for shopkeepers who consume less than 150 units of electricity per month.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the government is seeking an annual tax of Rs36,000 from small shopkeepers and stressed that everyone will have to pay taxes.

The finance minister said that more taxes will come into force from the next year and added that industries as well as bankers will have to pay their taxes.

“A ten per cent tax will be imposed on companies that could not export 10 per cent of their output,” he said.

Miftah also said that the rupee, which is rapidly depreciating against the US dollar in recent weeks, would see improvement in the next two to three weeks.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePower shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations
Next articleToyota SUV now as expensive as upmarket houses 
INP

1 COMMENT

  1. I am not supporter of this government..
    But really appreciate their tax moves and moves to increase export’s..
    But a tax on realestate..
    And 10 percent tax on companies not exporting is great idea..
    tax net should be broadened rather then existing tax payers..
    Builders should be bought under tax net .. And must pay 30-40% real income tax.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Power Division to pay Rs32.8bn to save PSO from defaulting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed the Power Division to make immediate payments worth Rs32.8 billion to save PSO...
Read more
HEADLINES

Toyota SUV now as expensive as upmarket houses 

LAHORE: The price of a Toyota Landcruiser now equals the price of a 600 sq. yard house in DHA Islamabad, educating 307 students from...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations

LAHORE: Power shortfall in the country has receded to 5500 megawatts due to monsoon and vacations, it was learnt on Sunday. According to officials in...
Read more
HEADLINES

Businessmen lament reluctance of multilateral donors, friendly countries to help Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday claimed that multilateral donors as well as friendly countries are hesitant to help...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Businessmen lament reluctance of multilateral donors, friendly countries to help Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Sunday claimed that multilateral donors as well as friendly countries are hesitant to help...

Serene Air resumes Lahore-Quetta flights

Miftah forecasts pressure on rupee easing within 2 weeks

Logistics company Trax lays off employees as costs rise, volumes dip

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.