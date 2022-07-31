Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Toyota SUV now as expensive as upmarket houses 

Rupee devaluation heightens opportunity cost of owning land cruiser, now priced at Rs80m

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: The price of a Toyota Landcruiser now equals the price of a 600 sq. yard house in DHA Islamabad, educating 307 students from KG to matric with TCF, or 800,000 meals at CHHIPA, it was learnt on Sunday. 

In this regard, Chairman KASB Trade Ali Farid Khawaja pointed out how the rising prices of automobiles is a sign of hyperinflation. 

Inflation has averaged 14.4% from January to June 2022 with inflation clocking in at 21.3% in June. Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), the company in question, has introduced four rounds of price increases in 2022. The latest of which came just this week.  

He said that the current automotive renaissance may be a result of Pakistanis treating automobiles as an asset class to hedge against inflation. Khawaja’s comments are likely to be true on account of two reasons. 

Profit has already extensively elaborated upon how cars are an asset class in Pakistan. Secondly, FY22 saw an automotive renaissance with the industry seeing growth. However, what is noteworthy are the segments within the automotive sector that grew. Cars, jeeps and SUVs saw a 55 per cent and 49pc increase, respectively. In contrast to this, both the three-wheeler and motorcycle segments contracted. 

Such statistics are not just indicative of inequality but also of how Pakistanis may be rebalancing their personal asset portfolios. This is because FY22 is also categorised with a collapse of the rupee and double digit inflation. 

Profit’s report earlier in the year on how on-premiums are being paid for popular automobiles which are also subject to enormous wait times is evidence on how people may have rebalanced their personal portfolios. 

It is unlikely that car buyers are enamored with vehicles for the purpose of solely driving to this extent. Profit makes this claim because it reported how an automobile that did try to cater customers solely as a vehicle rather than an asset class was punished for doing so. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt announces tax relief for shops consuming below 150 units
Next articlePower Division to pay Rs32.8bn to save PSO from defaulting
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt doubles PL on petroleum products to comply with IMF demands

ISLAMABAD: The government has doubled the petroleum levy on petroleum products to comply with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) demands for the revival of...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power Division to pay Rs32.8bn to save PSO from defaulting

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has directed the Power Division to make immediate payments worth Rs32.8 billion to save PSO...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt announces tax relief for shops consuming below 150 units

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Sunday announced relief in tax for shopkeepers who consume less than 150 units of electricity per month. Addressing a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Power shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations

LAHORE: Power shortfall in the country has receded to 5500 megawatts due to monsoon and vacations, it was learnt on Sunday. According to officials in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Power shortfall recedes to 5500MW due to monsoon, vacations

LAHORE: Power shortfall in the country has receded to 5500 megawatts due to monsoon and vacations, it was learnt on Sunday. According to officials in...

Businessmen lament reluctance of multilateral donors, friendly countries to help Pakistan

Serene Air resumes Lahore-Quetta flights

Miftah forecasts pressure on rupee easing within 2 weeks

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.