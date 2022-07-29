Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Toyota announces price increase for all CKD units 

This is the first price increase for the new fiscal year with increases as much as Rs3,000,000

By Daniyal Ahmad

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has introduced a price increase for all of its completely-knocked-down (CKD) units.

The price increase for its Yaris lineup are as follows: 

The price increase for its Corolla lineup is as follows:  

The price increase for its Hilux and Revo lineups is as follows: 

Finally, the price increase for its Fortuner lineup is as follows: 

The price increase comes days after IMC announced its new policy to provide customers full reimbursements or the option to receive their orders with new terms and conditions after three months. 

The price increases are a likely result of the devaluation in the Rupee and IMC being forced to increase its margins on account of the limited range of imports being permitted by the State Bank of Pakistan. 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMeeting held to resolve issues hampering privatisation of JCC
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Meeting held to resolve issues hampering privatisation of JCC

ISLAMABAD: The government on Thursday decided to formulate a revised transaction structure for the privitisation of Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) in consultation with CDA through...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC lifts ban on imported goods

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday decided to lift the ban on imported goods except for auto CBUs, mobile...
Read more
HEADLINES

ECC approves increase in dealers margin on MS, HSD   

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday while approving an increase in the dealers margin fixed profit on Motor Spirit...
Read more
HEADLINES

Inflation may continue to remain high in short run

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Outlook and Update July 2022 released on Thursday said that inflation may continue to remain...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Inflation may continue to remain high in short run

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance in its Monthly Economic Outlook and Update July 2022 released on Thursday said that inflation may continue to remain...

Auto manufacturers reeling from informal quota  

Another hike in power tariff on the cards

Pakistan’s Dbank secures backing of Sequioa in $17.6m seed round

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.