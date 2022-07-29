Toyota announces price increase for all CKD units 

LAHORE: Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has introduced a price increase for all of its completely-knocked-down (CKD) units.

The price increase for its Yaris lineup are as follows:

The price increase for its Corolla lineup is as follows:

The price increase for its Hilux and Revo lineups is as follows:

Finally, the price increase for its Fortuner lineup is as follows:

The price increase comes days after IMC announced its new policy to provide customers full reimbursements or the option to receive their orders with new terms and conditions after three months.

The price increases are a likely result of the devaluation in the Rupee and IMC being forced to increase its margins on account of the limited range of imports being permitted by the State Bank of Pakistan.