Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP PIB Auction: Rs298.5bn raised against a target of Rs175bn

By Ariba Shahid

KARACHI: The government raised Rs298.5 billion of debt against a target of Rs175bn, primarily focused on a 5-year tenor In a Pakistan Investment Bond (PIB) auction on Wednesday.

The 3-year cut-off yields decreased by 5bps to 13.95 per cent raising Rs93.08 bn. 

Similarly, the 5-year cut-off yields also decreased by 5bp bringing them to 12.4pc. The government raised Rs205.42 through 5-year PIBs. 

The government rejected all bids for 10-year bonds, while no bids were received in 15-year, 20-year, and 30-year PIBs. 

“The government managed to raise 70pc higher than the target. Yields have also gone down 5bp for both 3 and 5 year bonds. A majority of the bids were tilted towards longer maturities i.e. in 5yrs and 10yrs, indicating that the interest rate cycle has most likely peaked out,” Head of research at Arif Habib Limited Tahir Abbas said while speaking with Profit

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSBP introduces foreign currency business accounts for NRPs
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SBP introduces foreign currency business accounts for NRPs

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday introduced a separate category of foreign exchange (FX) accounts named as Foreign Currency Business Value...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP cracks down on FX companies and Banks, penalties impose

WEDNESDAY: In view of recent volatility in the exchange rate and the difference between the interbank rate and the rate offered by Exchange Companies...
Read more
HEADLINES

Civil Aviation allots six acres land to Pakistan Customs for Rs1

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has allotted six acres of land to the Pakistan Customs for a period of 30 years at the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan’s exports to China expected to reach $4bn

BEIJING: Pakistan’s exports to China have reached an 11% increase in the first half of 2022 and with this momentum it is likely to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Oil eases over demand worries ahead of Opec+ meeting

WASHINGTON: Oil prices fell about one per cent in early trade on Wednesday before paring some losses, ahead of a meeting Opec+ producers on...

Pakistan’s exports to China expected to reach $4bn

PSX witness recovery as KSE-100 index gains over 900 points

Pakistani rupee makes huge recovery against US dollar

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.