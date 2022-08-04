Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan, EU launch Multi-annual Indicative Programme worth 265m euros

Development co-operation between Pakistan and European Union dates back to 1976

By Staff Report

Islamabad: European Union (EU) and Pakistan have launched a six year Multi-annual Indicative Programme for 2021-2027 worth 265 million euros.

This was discussed in a meeting between the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka and Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his office. Matters of mutual interest were also discussed in the meeting. 

The Minister for Economic Affairs welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and extended gratitude for taking out her time to visit the Ministry. 

He further appreciated the reciprocal and congenial relations that Pakistan shares with EU and apprised the Ambassador that the development co-operation between Pakistan and EU goes back to 1976 and Pakistan is looking forward to further enhancement of relations. 

Moreover, he highlighted the current flood situation in the country and apprised the Ambassador about the donor coordination in immediate flood relief during this disastrous situation. The Ambassador appreciated the effort and further assured coordination between both parties on achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

The meeting was followed by joint launching of the Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP), covering the period 2021-2027. An initial grant of 265 million Euro has been earmarked for the period from 2021 to 2024 between the Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Her Excellency, Dr. Riina Kionka, and the Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Mian Asad Hayaud Din.

“This grant provided by the European Union will support the goals set out by the Government of Pakistan in its Vision 2025” said Secretary of the EAD Mian Asad Haya ud Din.

The objectives of the current MIP are guided by the country’s strategic development priorities and the overall geopolitical programme of the European Commission (2019-2024), with the aim to further enhance integrated cooperation, as outlined under the Strategic Engagement Plan (2019).

The indicative allocations for 2025-2027, as well as the possible modification of other substantial elements of this MIP will be carried out through an inclusive mid-term review of its implementation, jointly with national authorities and civil society.   

The MIP will support Pakistan’s Vision 2025 through a Team Europe approach together with the EU Member States. The Team Europe approach will deliver on the EU’s Global Gateway at country level. The proposed Team Europe Approach will support a green economic recovery by collectively investing in and transforming the sectors that generate green jobs.

“The EU multiannual indicative programme for Pakistan sets out the EU’s development strategic objectives in support of a stable, democratic and pluralistic Pakistan, in line with the EU-Pakistan Strategic Engagement Plan (2019), which frames the relationship between the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” said EU Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka.

Staff Report

