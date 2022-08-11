Sign inSubscribe
PSX loses 251 points to close at 42,243

Total of 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 130 recorded gain and 193 sustained losses

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 251.52 points, a negative change of 0.59 percent, closing at 42,243.33 points against 42,494.85 points on the last working day.

A total of 281,734,872 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 373,184,207 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.795 billion against Rs.13.680 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 193 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 19,675,675 shares and price per share of Rs20.43, K-Electric Ltd with volume of 19,236,500 and price per share of Rs.3.10 and WorldCall Telecom with volume of 18,374,000 and price per share of Rs.1.30.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.500 per share, closing at Rs.25,000 whereas the runner up was Nestle PakistanXD, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.45 to Rs.6,100.

Gatron Ind. witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.26.40 per share closing at Rs.361.10 followed by Indus Motor Company, the share price of which declined by Rs16.18 to close at Rs1,054.02.

 

APP

