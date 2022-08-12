Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

EU ambassador calls on Miftah Ismail at Finance Division

Finance Minister apprised the EU ambassador on recent economic developments and policies of the present govt

By Staff Report

Islamabad: The Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Dr. Riina Kionka called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail at Finance Division.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Secretary Finance and senior officers attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail welcomed the Ambassador of the EU and highlighted bilateral relations and development cooperation between the EU and Pakistan. He said that Pakistan highly values its bilateral ties with the EU including trade and economic relations. He stressed the need to further strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and the European Union.

The Finance Minister also apprised the EU ambassador on recent economic developments and policies of the present government.

The Finance Minister stated that enhancing revenue collection, boosting exports, increasing remittances and making the energy sector sustainable are the foremost priorities of the present government.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation including progress on GSP Plus.

Ambassador Dr. Riina Kionka also highlighted the mutual relations between Pakistan and the EU in diversified fields and appreciated present government’s ongoing economic reform agenda. The Ambassador also supported Pakistan’s efforts towards making progress for GSP Plus and extended her cooperation.

The Finance Minister thanked the EU Ambassador for her cooperation and assured her all out support from Finance Ministry.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe attack of the SUVs
Next articlePak rupee continues upward trend against US dollar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Pakistan inches closer to receive $1.17bn from IMF

ISLAMABAD: In a major development for the release of $1.17 billion tranche, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has agreed to the letter of intent...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan, Turkiye sign PTA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Friday signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aimed at boosting trade in goods between the two countries. In this regard,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pak rupee continues upward trend against US dollar

Islamabad: The Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 3.88 rupees in intraday trade against the US Dollar in an interbank market when compared to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

PSX loses 251 points to close at 42,243

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 251.52 points, a negative change of 0.59 percent,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

Videos

The attack of the SUVs

SUVs are replacing sedans as the automobile of choice in Pakistan, but will new entrants be able to defend the segment they created against...

PSX loses 251 points to close at 42,243

Pakistani rupee continues upward trend against US dollar

Finance ministry postpones interviews for the post of President NBP

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.