Pakistan, Turkiye sign PTA

Pakistan to avail trade concessions for agri, industrial sectors

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Friday signed the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) aimed at boosting trade in goods between the two countries.

In this regard, Turkish Trade Minister Dr Mehmet Mus and Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar signed the accord in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the agreement signing ceremony held at the PM’s Office in Islamabad.

The PTA includes comprehensive provisions on bilateral safeguards, balance of payment exceptions, dispute settlement, and periodic review of the agreement.

A key highlights of trade concessions under the agreement includes concessions for Pakistan on 261 Tariff Lines, which include key items of the country’s export interest to Istanbul from the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the agreement “a great moment and a milestone” in the brotherly and historic relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish Trade Minister Dr Mehmet MUS on Thursday arrived in Pakistan for signing the agreement. A release by the Ministry of Commerce had said that Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar received him at the airport.

Before this, ten rounds of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement have been held between the two countries.

Pak rupee continues upward trend against US dollar
APP

