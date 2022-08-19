Sign inSubscribe
Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as governor SBP

By Shahzad Paracha
Islamabad: The federal government has appointed Jameel Ahmad new Governor State Bank of Pakistan.
As per finance ministry notification Jameel Ahmad is appointed as Governor SBP for five years.
Jameel Ahmad was working as Deputy Governor SBP in his last role. He has over 30 years of experience at various senior positions at the State Bank of Pakistan and the Saudi Central Bank.
He did his MBA from University of Punjab and fellow member of ICMA Pakistan since 1994.
As per details, Jameel Ahmad as Deputy governor SBP played instrumental role in digitalization of banking. He has also served as chairman of steering committee on the implementation of RAAST. In addition he also oversaw the development and issuance of Pakistan national payment system strategy developed by SBP and World Bank.
It is pertinent to mention here that there were differences between Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and PPP over the governor SBP. Miftah reportedly wanted to continue Murtaza Syed as the acting Governor SBP, whereas PPP wanted Zafar Masood.
Shahzad Paracha

