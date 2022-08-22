Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY22

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $809.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the twelve months of the last fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the preceding corresponding fiscal.

In comparison to FY21, this shows a growth of 48.84% wherein $544.040 million was earned through the provision of these services, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the export of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 53.57% by going up from $81.760 million last year to $125.560 million during the period under review.

Among sea transport services, exports of freight services surge by 137.28% from $34.170 million last year to $81.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services; however, decreased by 6.53% from $47.590 million to $44.480 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

The export of air transport services increased by 51.79% by going up from $435.480 million last year to $661.010 million during FY22.

Similarly, taking air transport services into account, the export of passengers services rose by 55.09% from $286.040 million to $443.620 million, whereas exports of freight services surge by 8.24% from $29.110 million to $31.510 million. In addition, the export of other air transport services surged by 54.48% from $120.330 million to $185.880 million.

Meanwhile, the export of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 14.92% by going down from $17.230 million to $14.660 million during this year.

Moreover, data published by PBS shows that among the road transport services, the export of freight services decreased by 65.88% from $12.250 million to $4.180 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 110.44% from $4.980 million to $10.480 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 11.08% from $9.570 million to $8.510 million.