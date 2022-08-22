Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistan earns $809m by exporting transport services during FY22

Exports of air transport services increased by 51.7pc from $435.480m last year to $661.01m this year

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan earned $809.740 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the twelve months of the last fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the preceding corresponding fiscal.

In comparison to FY21, this shows a growth of 48.84% wherein $544.040 million was earned through the provision of these services, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During the period under review, the export of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 53.57% by going up from $81.760 million last year to $125.560 million during the period under review.

Among sea transport services, exports of freight services surge by 137.28% from $34.170 million last year to $81.080 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services; however, decreased by 6.53% from $47.590 million to $44.480 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.

The export of air transport services increased by 51.79% by going up from $435.480 million last year to $661.010 million during FY22.

Similarly, taking air transport services into account, the export of passengers services rose by 55.09% from $286.040 million to $443.620 million, whereas exports of freight services surge by 8.24% from $29.110 million to $31.510 million. In addition, the export of other air transport services surged by 54.48% from $120.330 million to $185.880 million.

Meanwhile, the export of road transport services during the period under review decreased by 14.92% by going down from $17.230 million to $14.660 million during this year.

Moreover, data published by PBS shows that among the road transport services, the export of freight services decreased by 65.88% from $12.250 million to $4.180 million during the fiscal year under review, while the export of other road services increased by 110.44% from $4.980 million to $10.480 million, in addition the exports of postal and courier services decreased by 11.08% from $9.570 million to $8.510 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL to represent Pakistan at SCO-IBA annual council meeting ’22
Next articleSazgar Engineering all set to introduce CKD Haval SUVs this month
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Monetary tightening takes pause as policy rate kept at 15pc

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday maintained the status quo by keeping the interest rate on hold at 15%. According to the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sazgar Engineering all set to introduce CKD Haval SUVs this month

LAHORE: Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SAZEW) on Monday notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will be introducing the completely-knocked-down (CKD) variants of...
Read more
HEADLINES

HBL to represent Pakistan at SCO-IBA annual council meeting ’22

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited will officially represent Pakistan at the 18th Annual Council Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Interbank Association (SCO – IBA)...
Read more
HEADLINES

KP govt depts’ electricity arrears rise to Rs2.14bn

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government departments owe a total of Rs2.14 billion to the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) due to non-payment of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

HBL to represent Pakistan at SCO-IBA annual council meeting ’22

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited will officially represent Pakistan at the 18th Annual Council Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Interbank Association (SCO – IBA)...

Profit E-Magazine Issue 207

Running out of options: The state of our telcos

OLX Group-backed CarFirst has shut down in Pakistan. Here’s why

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.