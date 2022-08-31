PKR gains 1.37 rupees against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee appreciated against the US dollar on Wednesday and gained Rs1.37 bringing the interbank rate down to Rs219.75.

According to the data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Pakistani rupee closed at Rs219.75 after gaining Rs1.37 against the US dollar, up 0.63 percent.

In the open market, the dollar was being sold at Rs219 to Rs221, according to data shared by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP).