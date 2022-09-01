Sign inSubscribe
NATIVE CONTENT

HBL and Adamjee Insurance partner to provide dairy, livestock loan insurance

By press release

KARACHI:: HBL and Adamjee Insurance Company Limited (AICL) have collaborated for providing livestock insurance to clients. The insurance arrangement will provide coverage of animal mortality in addition to covering the accidental death of the client.

This partnership brings a unique Insurance product to the industry i.e., “Working Capital Livestock Insurance Scheme”. This product further strengthens the HBL agriculture portfolio by mitigating significant risks and promoting greater financial empowerment for the dairy and livestock farming sector of Pakistan.

Commenting on the ceremony, Habib Shah, Acting Head Agriculture Banking – HBL, said, “Pakistan is the fourth largest milk producing country in the world. The agreement with AICL will facilitate in improvement of the dairy and livestock ecosystem through the provision of insurance protection to dairy farmers towards animal mortality. HBL is the leading farmer financing provider in the country and is committed to enhancing financial inclusion in rural Pakistan through such partnerships.”

Commenting on the ceremony, Syed Ahmer Shoaib, Deputy Executive Director Commercial – AICL, said, “We believe that this partnership will benefit Pakistan’s dairy farmers by enhancing their protection. The integration of Personal Accident Coverage of farmers in the Livestock Insurance is a benefitting value addition that actively enhances the agricultural landscape of Pakistan while adding to the stability and sustainability of farmers”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGovt considers taking emergency loan from IMF to mitigate flood damage
Next articlePM okays 10,000MW solar project to cut imported fuel use
press release

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIVE CONTENT

HBL launches Konnect Islamic account

KARACHI: Konnect by HBL has launched Pakistan’s only Branchless Banking Islamic Account, Konnect Islamic Account. This shariah-compliant account follows Konnect’s promise of ease and convenience and can be opened by using a CNIC and mobile number. Konnect Islamic Account offers...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

33% growth in NBP assets recorded to achieve PKR 5tr milestone

KARACHI: During the last couple of years, the National Bank of Pakistan has pursued a major organizational transformation, product enhancement, digitalization and initiatives for...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

U Microfinance Bank receives three prestigious Asian Banking & Finance Awards, 2022

ISLAMABAD, 29 August, 2022: U Microfinance Bank (U Bank), Pakistan’s fastest growing microfinance bank, has added another victory to its long list of achievements...
Read more
NATIVE CONTENT

A new dawn for MSMEs in Pakistan: Muawin and OLP Group announce an enterprise-leading partnership

The collaboration involves OLP Group, Pakistan’s largest SME-focused Listed Non-Banking Finance Group investing an undisclosed amount into Muawin by Cashew Financial Services Limited, the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Complaints about flood donations not going through are misleading: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarifies that complaints against banks for not accepting Donations for Floods are misleading A few complaints have been...

Flood related goods exempted from taxes

Wheat support price proposed to be set at PKR 3,000 per 40 kg

Govt decides against importing wheat from Russia

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.