Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

PM okays 10,000MW solar project to cut imported fuel use

Govt buildings, tube wells operating on fuel, and domestic consumers to be facilitated in first phase of plan

By APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday gave the go-ahead for the execution of 10,000 megawatts solar energy project to reduce the import bill of costly diesel and furnace oil.

The prime minister made the decision during a meeting called to discuss measures for providing “major relief to the masses”, the state-run wire service reported.

The prime minister stressed upon the authorities that the electricity should be generated through solar instead of imported fuel.

The meeting was informed that the solar plan would help save billions of dollars.

In the first phase, the solar energy would be supplied to the government buildings, tube wells operating on electricity and diesel and domestic consumers with low consumption.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the early installation of solar plants to provide relief to the people before the next summer season.

He asked the authorities concerned to immediately start the execution of the project.

He also called for holding a conference of all stakeholders by next week before the bidding process.

Last month, the premier had said the government would soon launch 6,000MW to 7,000MW solar energy projects to cut dependence on imported fuel.

Talking to a delegation of the Pakistan America Business Forum in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz had said the government was committed to ensuring favourable conditions for foreign investors with the aim to strengthen the national economy.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHBL and Adamjee Insurance partner to provide dairy, livestock loan insurance
Next articleOver 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 23.21 percent during first month of current financial year...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt considers taking emergency loan from IMF to mitigate flood damage

ISLAMABAD: The government might consider asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an emergency loan to mitigate the damage caused by the recent floods....
Read more
HEADLINES

Complaints about flood donations not going through are misleading: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarifies that complaints against banks for not accepting Donations for Floods are misleading A few complaints have been...
Read more
HEADLINES

Flood related goods exempted from taxes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue has exempted all duties and taxes on import of goods that are needed for relief operations in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Complaints about flood donations not going through are misleading: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) clarifies that complaints against banks for not accepting Donations for Floods are misleading A few complaints have been...

Flood related goods exempted from taxes

Wheat support price proposed to be set at PKR 3,000 per 40 kg

Govt decides against importing wheat from Russia

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.