Crop Talk: The many ways onions make you cry

Onions make you cry. Whether you’re making an omelette, or preparing a salan, the moment you cut into the onion, its cells release a compound that is a form of sulfuric acid. The fumes rise up and irritate the nerves around the human eye, causing it to water up.

Of course, onions can make you cry for other reasons as well. In Balochistan’s Chagai district, Salim Ahmad tells us the story of the first time he cried during this year’s flood. It was early August, and the rains had been pouring down for over a week at that point.