Crop Talk: The many ways onions make you cry

The impact of the destruction of the onion crop will be far reaching in Pakistan

Posted by: Abdullah Niazi

Onions make you cry. Whether you’re making an omelette, or preparing a salan, the moment you cut into the onion, its cells release a compound that is a form of sulfuric acid. The fumes rise up and irritate the nerves around the human eye, causing it to water up. 

Of course, onions can make you cry for other reasons as well. In Balochistan’s Chagai district, Salim Ahmad tells us the story of the first time he cried during this year’s flood. It was early August, and the rains had been pouring down for over a week at that point.

Chagai was one of the first places to be hit by the floods in Balochistan. On the first day of the monsoon, Ahmad remembers thinking these were some of the heaviest rains he had seen in his lifetime. By day three, he knew it would be disastrous for the onions and melons he was growing on nearly 12 acres of the land he manages.

 

Abdullah Niazi
Abdullah Niazi is assistant editor at Profit. He also writes for The Dependent. He can be reached at [email protected]

