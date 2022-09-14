Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

Pakistani rupee hits 234 against US dollar in intraday trade

IMF deal had given hope of rupee recovering from depreciation but it turned out to be opposite

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee continued to lose ground against the dollar for the ninth consecutive session on Wednesday, the rupee lost 2.4 in the interbank market.

The local currency closed at Rs234.32 per dollar, depreciating 1.02 per cent from yesterday’s close.

According to Mettis Link News interview with Wajid Rizvi, Head of Research at Intermarket Securities explained the recent depreciation of rupee due to the flood situation in the country, while the US Fed increased the rates which affected the global rate of the dollar against other currencies.

“It seems that the initiative of the government and finance ministry towards the investment of dollars from friendly countries has not been productive and effective, the IMF deal had given us hope of recovering from the depreciation of rupees but it turned out to be the opposite”, he said.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDG Khan Cement injects Rs900mn in Hyundai
Next articleDollar pushes towards fresh 24-year peak versus yen after US CPI shock
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

No import curbs on raw materials: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday said that there is no restriction on the import of raw materials for any industry...
Read more
HEADLINES

DG Khan Cement injects Rs900mn in Hyundai

LAHORE: DG Khan Cement Company (DGKCC) on Tuesday notified the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that it will be utilizing Rs 900 million for an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt reviews feasibility of privatising DISCOs

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) has directed the Privatisation Commission (PC) to present a detailed presentation on the management of distribution companies...
Read more
HEADLINES

SBP suspends authorisation of Great Union Exchange, Swiss International Exchange

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday suspended, with immediate effect, the authorisation of two exchange companies including the Swiss International Exchange...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Must Read

TECH

New details emerge about defunct startup Airlift’s downfall

LAHORE: New insights regarding the now defunct Airlift have come to the fore, shedding light on the happenings that led to its shutdown. Airlift, the...

Govt reviews feasibility of privatising DISCOs

SBP suspends authorisation of Great Union Exchange, Swiss International Exchange

With $2.5m in seed funding, Neem sets sights on scaling banking as a service  

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Editor: Khurram Husain - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Business, Economic & Financial news by 'Pakistan Today'
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.