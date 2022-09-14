Suzuki Pakistan launches Alto VXR AGS 

LAHORE: Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has introduced the fourth variant to PSMC’s best selling car of FY22, the new Alto VXR AGS. The penultimate model available in the lineup will retail for an ex-factory price of Rs2,120,000.

The company’s introduction of the new Alto is a likely attempt to spur sales. It recorded the sale of 3,954 units in August which was a 41 per cent dip from its already troubling sales figures in July. Figures released for August indicate a contraction of 67 per cent in comparison to August 2021. On the other hand, the price and penultimate nature are indicative that PSMC is cognizant of the record high inflation as it seeks to ameliorate its sales problems with an affordable option.

The launch of the new Alto VXR immediately raises the question of the vehicle’s availability for the remainder of the year. PSMC has been one of the companies worst impacted by the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) increased administrative oversight of completely-knocked-down (CKD) kits, with the company having announced six halts in production over a 30 day period.

The Alto has been one of the major victims of these halts as PSMC had suspended its booking on multiple occasions.