Remedial work on Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project maybe completed by end of February 2023

By Ahmad Ahmadani

Remedial work on the 969-megawatt (MW) Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP), which has been non-operational since July this year, is likely to be completed by the end of February 2023.

According to documents available with Pakistan Today/Profit, restoration work on the NJHP is going on round the clock to address blockages in its Tail Race Tunnel (TRT).

On July 4, 2022, when the plant was running at its full capacity, there was an abnormal increase in water leakage in the powerhouse, and the resultant seepages were controlled through continuous drainage pumps. After an initial investigation on July 5 by project consultants, it was discovered that high water pressure and blockages in the TRT were responsible for this surge, and the powerhouse was shut down. 

Immediately after this incident, M/s China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC), the contractor for the construction of civil works, was engaged to carry out necessary remedial works. The company was mobilised immediately because of the extent of the damage, and a contract agreement was signed a month later, on August 5, while repair work began on the 27th. Steps have been taken to ensure repair work is being managed smoothly. 

The other aspect to the matter is gauging what went wrong and how similar problems in such a vital power source can be prevented moving forward. As per the directives of the prime minister, a five-member Independent Panel of Experts (IPOE) was engaged to investigate the causes of the blockage. An initial report highlighting several reasons has been submitted, but the details of that investigation have not made it out into the open. 

According to documents, NJHP is insured by National Insurance Company Limited (NICL), whose officials were asked to visit the site after the incident. 

The NJHP can generate 4.663 billion units of electricity annually. The dam on the river Neelum is located at Nauseri, 41 kilometres north-east of Muzaffarabad. The powerhouse is located near Chattar Kalas, 22 km south of Muzaffarabad. Water released from the powerhouse outflows into Jhelum River after passing through a 3.5 km tailrace tunnel.

The total approved cost for this project, as per the approved PC-I, was Rs 506.808 billion. Outside help came in the form of loans from China Exim Bank, Saudi Development Fund, Islamic Development Bank and the Kuwait Fund. 

It took a full decade for the project to be completed after a Chinese consortium was awarded the construction contract in July 2007. Work began in 2008 and was completed in 2018. The project started generating power in April 2018,so far it has generated 18.28 billion units.  

Ahmad Ahmadani
