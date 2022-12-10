MG to open bookings for the much awaited CKD HS from Monday

LAHORE: MG Motors will begin taking orders for the completely knocked-down (CKD) MG HS from Monday, December 12. The much awaited car is named MG HS Essence, and will go up for an ex-factory price (exclusive of freight and withholding taxes) of Rs 6,899,000. Deliveries for orders are scheduled to commence from January 23, 2023.

Customers will be allowed to book the HS Essence through partial payments of Rs 2 million. The freight charges for the vehicle are as follows:

“The Essence is the top of the line variant in Australia, and we have obtained approval to introduce it in Pakistan,” said Syed Asif Ahmed, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at MG Motors. He further said that the new vehicle will have additional features compared to the previous completely built-up (CBU) unit. These features, Ahmed tells Profit, are based on the feedback that MG Motors received from its customers.

“We made seven promises to Pakistan, and one of them was to deliver the best value possible. Its price should exceed Rs 7 million, the current price tag (Rs 6.89 million) is a sign of our commitment to Pakistan” Ahmed continued. MG has also increased the warranty from 4 years/100,000 kilometers to 5 years/150,000 kilometers (whichever comes first).

Profit had asked the question earlier this week as to where the domestically produced MG HS was? This was on account of Javed Afridi causing a storm on social media with the prehype for the MG4 Fully Electric that he claimed could travel from Lahore to Peshawar on a single charge. Javed Afridi, has since then unveiled various advertisements for the domestically produced MG HS.

One thing that MG Motors has still not unveiled to the media is whether their dispute with the Engineering Development Board (EDB) has been resolved. Profit, thus, asked the EDB directly about the matter.

“The issue was resolved in late November. There was no issue from our end, they had to complete their plant which they have, ” said Asim Ayaz, General Manager of Policy at the EDB to Profit.