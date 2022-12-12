With Pakistan desperate to make up for gaps in its external financing, the government has made a key move to signal where it expects the help to come from. A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet last week greenlit establishing a revolving fund account for independent power producers (IPPs) operating under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
ConunDARum: With IMF review delayed, Pakistan gives into China’s demand
With no word on fresh in-flows, and rollovers in sight, where do Dar’s promises stand?