Sign inSubscribe
FEATURED

The MPC met eight times to decide the policy rate but couldn’t win against inflation

Ariba Shahid
Posted by: Ariba Shahid

Ending 2022 on a low hasn’t been easy; especially when inflation and interest rates are at a multi-year high. 

Despite being in negative real rates territory, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its annual report, however, says that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has reversed the accommodative monetary stance.

“The monetary policy committee reversed the accommodative monetary policy stance and increased the policy rate by a cumulative 675 bps during FY22, as a host of domestic and global developments weighed heavily on Pakistan’s performance and increased the risks to macroeconomic stability during the year,” read the report.

This calendar year, the SBP hiked the policy rate by a cumulative 625 bps. 

Pakistan’s central bank has been one of the seventh most aggressive rate hikers in the world during the calendar year. War struck Ukraine stands at number one, followed by Hungary, debt stuck Sri Lanka, Colombia, Chile, and Kazakhstan at number six.

Despite such a large jump bringing the policy rate to 16%, the SBP has not managed to contain inflation. Here is a summary of the SBP MPC meetings over the year.

Article continues after this advertisement

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

Ariba Shahid
Ariba Shahid
The author is a business journalist at Profit. She can be reached at [email protected] or at twitter.com/AribaShahid

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Assistant Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Maliha Abidi | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Chief of Staff: Maliha Abidi - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.