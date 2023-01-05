Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

FBR moves to broaden tax base, aims to add 2m retailers in tax net 

FBR gears up to broaden the tax base following a 10 year economic roadmap discussed at the National Security council

By Profit Report

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) started a new exercise of broadening the tax base. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Tariq Pasha visited the Regional Tax Officers (RTO) of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and assigned specific targets of tax collection.

This came in light after the National Security Council (NSC) discussed the economic roadmap for 10 years and stressed on the need to broaden the tax base. The FBR faced a shortfall of Rs225 billion for achieving the desired target for December 2022, as the tax collection stood at Rs 740 billion against the fixed target of Rs 965 billion. 

The federal government prefers to impose a 1-3% flood levy, a tax revenue collected separately from the Federal Divisible Pool (FDP) by the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award. Profit reached out to SAPM Tariq Pasha regarding developments on this but no response has been received yet. 

Similarly, the RTOs in Islamabad have started visiting posh sectors in the city and ensure retailers and small shopkeepers are complying with tax duties under the FBR. This is being done with the aim to bring two million retailers under tax net through a simplified single-page tax returns. 

Under the same notification, the FBR has also prescribed a return form for the individuals and the association of persons (AoPs) having turnover of up to Rs. 50 million.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Millat Tractors shuts down operations indefinitely 
Next article
Sui companies face gas depletion as govt raises alarm 
Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

PARTNER CONTENT

Bank Alfalah disburses Rs308mn for flood-impacted communities in 2022

Karachi, January 02, 2023: Bank Alfalah, one of the largest commercial banks in Pakistan, with the purpose of empowering people so that they shape...

“Stop eating ‘poisonous’ chicken until GMO issue solved,” warns food minister 

IT Ministry lays blame for poor internet service on SBP 

Online tax-filing startup Befiler announces $1.5m seed raise

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.