Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

CAD drops by 90% on YoY Basis

January CAD recorded at $242m, lowest since Feb ‘21

By Profit Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s current account deficit has decreased by 90% on a yearly basis and 17% on a monthly basis. The current account deficit was recorded below $250 million for the first time in 23 months, at $242 million.

Pakistan has been suffering from a chronic current account deficit problem for ages. Due to a heavy reliance on imports, Pakistan has run CADs as high as $2.4 billion in the recent past. However, due to drying up reserves and no money left to finance the imports, the country is forced to reduce its current account deficit.

According to the head of equity research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, Mr. Fahad Rauf, “This (low CAD figure) is not an achievement but a result of low reserves, down $2.5bn in Jan.”

Pakistan’s imports for the month of January were recorded at $3.92 billion which is after all the restrictions that have been placed on the imports. Multiple companies have suspended operations within Pakistan because of the government’s restriction on imports.

During January, $3.92bn worth of goods were imported, which is 7.3p% lesser than the last month. But more alarmingly, exports also declined, clocking in at $2.21 billion, down 4.29% from the preceding month’s $2.31 billion.

Meanwhile, workers’ remittances stood at $1.89 billion, declining 9.89 % compared to $2.1 billion in December.

The impact of the free float of dollar rate is yet to be observed in the remittance, import and export figures, since the decision was taken in the last week of January.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Suzuki increases prices for third time within 30 days
Next article
NA passes 170bn mini-budget to to fulfill IMF demands
Profit Report
Profit Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Beverages industry to bear a 10% FED

ISLAMABAD: The mini-budget passed on Monday, February 20, 2023, imposes a 10% Federal Excise Duty (FED) on fruit beverages, despite the industry’s plea against...

The Amazon Story | Profit Urdu

Miftah flares up at seemingly innocent question

Iran’s currency falls to record low as sanctions to continue

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.