Dar reiterates govt’s commitment to complete IMF programme 

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated that the government is committed to completing the existing IMF programme and fulfilling all international obligations.

He said this while meeting with a delegation of Executive Directors of Asian Development Bank (ADB), who called on him at the Finance division on Monday. The delegation comprised Liu Weihua, ED for People’s Republic of China, Noor Ahmed, ED for Pakistan, Takahiro Yasui, ED for Japan, Sangmin Ryu, ED for Korea, Mr. Shunsuke Sakugawa, Adviser ADB, Ronald San Huan, Adviser ADB and Yong Ye, Country Director, ADB.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and senior officers from the Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Dar welcomed the delegation and appreciated ADB’s role and support in promoting sustainable development in Pakistan. He informed the delegation about the economic outlook of the country and challenges being faced by the country, coupled with the physical and financial losses due to devastating floods last year.

He apprised the delegation that the present government with its pragmatic policy decisions has not only arrested the decline but has also been steering the economy towards stability and growth.

He also shared that the government has taken difficult decisions in key sectors including the energy sector in order to reduce budgetary and current account deficits and increase revenue generation. The finance minister also informed the delegation about the talks held with the IMF Mission.

The ADB delegation appreciated the reforms introduced by the government, and the policy decisions in important economic sectors for achieving sustainable economic development. The delegation also exchanged views on climate financing and environment protection. The delegation extended ADB’s all out support and cooperation to Pakistan.