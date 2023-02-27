Austerity Committee directs ministries to implement 15% cut in current budgets

ISLAMABAD: The monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures on Monday directed all Principal Accounting Officers (PAOs) of divisions in the ministries to implement a 15% cut in their current budgets.

The first meeting of the committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures was held under the chair of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Finance Division.

Secretary Finance gave a presentation on the decisions and their implementation status. It was informed that ministries are already working on these measures, and instructions have been issued for immediate compliance and reporting of any exemption and violation of these decisions.

Earlier last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced an austerity drive in the hopes to save Rs 200 billion (approx. $766 million) by cutting down on government expenditures. The announcement came with a list of measures that are to be implemented. The list included the foregoing of various perks enjoyed by government employees and executives.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a public statement to form a seven-member committee to overlook these measures.

The committee directed all PAOs to implement a 15% cut in their current budgets. It was decided that the use of tele conferences must be encouraged for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The committee conveyed that the decision to withdraw the use of luxury vehicles by Cabinet members and government officials must be implemented without any exemptions.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, while highlighting the challenging economic situation in the country, stressed that all the concerned should ensure and expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and devotion in their ranks, without any exception.