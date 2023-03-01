Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Global dividends hit new highs in 2022: study

By AFP

PARIS: Companies around the world paid their shareholders $1.56 trillion in dividends last year, according to a study published on Wednesday.

The total is up 8.4 percent from 2021, the previous record year, after rebounding from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report by asset manager Janus Henderson.

Oil and gas producers and financial firms accounted for half of that growth, according to its Global Dividend Index, which tracks the 1,200 biggest firms by market capitalisation.

As skyrocketing energy prices boosted profits, oil and gas producers increased their payouts by more than 66 percent in the form of ordinary or extraordinary dividends, the asset manager said.

It said 88 percent of companies increased or held their dividends steady in 2022.

Eurozone banks used their renewed ability to pay dividends, after the European Central Bank froze them at the start of the pandemic.

Banks and other financial firms contributed to a quarter of last year’s dividend growth, the report said.

Soaring freight costs gave a boost to the transport and shipping sectors, but lower commodity prices meant mining dividends fell from their record 2021 high.

As the global economy struggles and inflation puts a strain on households around the world, the news of huge corporate profits and payouts has reignited debate about windfall taxes.

“For the year ahead, there is more uncertainty over the prospects for dividends,” said Jane Shoemake, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

It still expects a record $1.6 trillion in dividends paid out, but with a slower growth rate of 2.3 percent.

“Inflation, the extent of further rate hikes, and geopolitical risks all cloud the horizon,” Shoemake said.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sri Lanka to keep rates high to combat inflation, await IMF deal
Next article
Govt calls for immediate increase in power rates for farmers, export sector
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

World Business News

Investors pull around $6 billion out of Binance’s stablecoin

LONDON: Binance's stablecoin, Binance USD, has seen around $6 billion of outflows following a U.S. regulatory crackdown on the company that issues the token,...

February inflation jumps 31.5%, highest rate in nearly 50 years

Digital excellence essential for propelling future growth in Pakistan’s economy

Earned Wage Access (EWA): The new employee benefit programme in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.