Sign inSubscribe
HEADLINES

SBP forex reserves go up by $556m

Liquid reserves with central bank stand at $3.81 b

By Shahnawaz Ali

ISLAMABAD: According to the State Bank of Pakistan’s data, the liquid foreign reserves with the state bank have gone up to $3.814 for the week ending on February 24th. This is a $556 million dollar increase in the reserves level since the previous week.

The increase in the FX reserves was seen on the back of $700 million dollars that Pakistan obtained from the Chinese development bank. The total reserves of the country also saw a subsequent increase.

Pakistan’s total reserves now stand at $9.267 billion, out of which $5.453.8 belongs to the Banks. It is also important to note that the reserves with the banks have gone down by $14.2 billion dollars over the course of the last two months.

Even though Pakistan’s reserves have gone up, the country closes in on debt repayments. According to the IMF, Pakistan is falling short of $7 billion in terms of external financing for the current fiscal year.

Even with an expected rollover of around $4 billion, Pakistan will have to pay back $2.9 billion within the next three months. As of now, majority of financing commitments that Pakistan has received, are contingent upon the 9th review of the IMF. Whereas the debt obligations for the current fiscal year stand at $7.2 billion.

It is also important to note that even at the $3.8 billion mark, Pakistan’s import cover is less than 1 month. Even lesser now that the exchange rate has dropped by 7%. As per the IMF and experts, Pakistan needs at least $11 billion in the next 4 months of the fiscal year. The Finance Minister is confident that Pakistan will not default on its debt obligations, however inflation outlook does not look promising for the next calendar year.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Pakistan’s credit rating falls, hinting at default
Next article
Govt expects to sign staff level agreement with IMF next week
Shahnawaz Ali
Shahnawaz Ali
The author is a Finance journalist at Profit and can be reached via email at [email protected] and via twitter @shahnawaz_ali1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

HEADLINES

MPC hikes policy rate by 300 basis points

ISLAMABAD: In a move that was much anticipated by the State Bank, the policy rate has been raised by 300 basis points. From now...

Dollar slides to highest ever value against PKR, but what is the reason?

Sui companies seek massive gas price hike of Rs730/MMBTU from July 1

Agriauto Industries set to observe a partial shutdown for all of March

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Chief of Staff & Product Manager: Muhammad Faran Bukhari - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Ariba Shahid I Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Ahtasam Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.