The Pink Bus is the ideal stopgap solution; We just hope it knows when to stop

Karachi, is a city of contrasts. Its dusty streets and bustling markets are offset by the cool, salty breeze that rolls in from the Arabian Sea. However, this coastal environment has also taken a toll on the city’s public transportation system. The once-vibrant potpourri buses, which used to weave through the city’s dusty streets, have now rusted and crumbled under the weight of time and salty sea air. The heat and humidity that come with the location make for an uncomfortable commute for many, especially women, who are subject to routine harassment and objectification on the city’s crowded and often unsafe buses.

However, amidst the crowded streets of Karachi, a stark contrast to the grey, polluted surroundings, bright fuschia buses have suddenly sprung up. These buses dot the busiest centres in Karachi. They disrupt the melancholy of everyday travel, and spark curiosity about what the City is planning for its future. Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Login here Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month: Choose Your Subscription Plan



Article continues after this advertisement