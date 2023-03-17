US announces $4.5m programme to strengthen Pakistan’s agri sector

LAHORE: The US has unveiled a program worth $4.5 million aimed at enhancing the efficacy and potency of fertilisers used by Pakistani farmers.

The announcement was made during the second meeting of the Pakistan-US Climate and Environment Working Group in Islamabad. The meeting was led by Sherry Rehman, Minister for Climate Change, and Monica Medina, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs.

Following discussions on environmental issues, officials released a joint statement underlining the importance of climate change resilience after the catastrophic floods of 2022.

The US pledged its support for Pakistan’s “Living Indus” initiative, aimed at restoring the ecological health of the Indus River Basin. The statement also committed the US and Pakistan to further cooperation through the “Green Alliance” framework to address climate, environmental, and economic needs, notably in agriculture, water, and clean energy.

The Climate and Environment Working Group will continue to work on new projects, with the US announcing a range of climate-smart agriculture and climate finance programmes in Pakistan through USAID.

Additionally, Pakistan informed the US of its recently approved National Clean Air Policy and its waste management initiatives, including those addressing plastics. As co-chairs of the Green Climate Fund Board, both countries have vowed to collaborate in 2023 to ensure a fruitful year.