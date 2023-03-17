Sign inSubscribe
Agriculture

Pakistan’s agri sector can end CAD in 6 years

China, India and Brazil have public banks dedicated to agriculture financing

By Monitoring Desk

According to a news report by Express Tribune, Former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Salim Raza, has stated that Pakistan’s agriculture sector has the potential to overcome the country’s current account deficit and balance-of-payment crisis within six years. 

According to Raza, the agriculture sector’s sustainable growth rate directly impacts the GDP’s growth rate, stressing that without 6% growth in agriculture, there is no way Pakistan’s GDP can sustain a 6% per annum growth rate. 

The agriculture sector’s current performance has contributed to a trade deficit of $5.5 billion in food and cotton imports in FY22, further widening the current account deficit to $17.4 billion in the same year.

To address this issue, the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC) launched a study report that highlights practical solutions to boost the sector’s crop yields, producing surplus crops for export. The PAC is made up of agriculture stakeholders and businesses, including banks, fertilizer manufacturers, and insurance companies.

Raza suggested that public banks in Pakistan, including the National Bank of Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, Sindh Bank, and Khyber Bank, could devote 50% of their lending to agriculture financing. This would give farmers access to financing for agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, storage and warehouses, machinery, and extension services. 

Raza pointed out that China, India, and Brazil have public banks dedicated to agriculture financing, giving them an advantage over Pakistan’s predominantly privately owned system.

To read the full article visit www.tribune.com.pk

- Advertisement -
Previous article
US announces $4.5m programme to strengthen Pakistan’s agri sector
Next article
Why is a Pakistani chemical dyeing company acquiring the subsidiary of a US based textile house?
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.