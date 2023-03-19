Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Have car prices sleepwalked into no-man’s land where nobody can afford them anymore?

Customers might have to pull the break on their dreams to own a car because it looks like we’ll be here for a bit

Daniyal Ahmad
Posted by: Daniyal Ahmad

Imagine the thrill of cruising down the streets of your beloved cities, the wind in your hair, the unbridled freedom of the open road, and the heady scents of Karachi’s salty sea breeze, the misty mountains of Islamabad, or Lahore’s pungent potpourri of spices. For those belonging to the middle-class, car ownership is not only a symbol of triumphant success but also a testament to their hard work and tireless perseverance in the pursuit of a better life.

In a country where public transportation is fraught with inconvenience and unreliability, owning a car is not just a hard-earned luxury – it is a veritable necessity, a means to unfettered mobility, independence and convenience, and an emblem of personal progress as well as social mobility. 

However, that once-cherished dream is now disintegrating, crushed by soaring rates of inflation that have left many families reeling, struggling to keep their heads above water. Middle-class families, who have striven and struggled to attain the dream of car ownership, are now facing a dilemma: relinquish a reward for their rigorous labour or forgo other essentials, and risk plummeting into destitution.

 

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please here. Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan

Article continues after this advertisement

Note: Access to the full article is limited to paid subscribers only. If you are already a paid subscriber, please Otherwise, you can choose to purchase a subscription package below for as low as Rs 275/month:

Choose Your Subscription Plan


 

 

Daniyal Ahmad
Daniyal Ahmad
The author is a member of the staff, and covers the automobile sector as a sector analyst. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.