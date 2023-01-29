Dollar Cap, IMF, Ishaq Dar and ECAP; A week of showdowns at the exchange market

Nestled in an alternate reality of appreciation, pegged to the hopes of going below the 200-rupee mark against the dollar, not even the rupee knew what was about to hit it on the morning of January 23. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had come to office and had casually decided to send a team to conduct mystery shopping at the exchange company outlets.

Now why did the SBP feel the need to do so? Maybe a little bird told the bank that the companies were not being diligent. Ever since the dollar was under a peg, some of the exchange companies' outlets had indulged in malpractice of hoarding and shorting of the dollar. After having placed a cap on the price of the dollars, some of these outlets were not only refusing to sell at said price, but were also selling it at a 20-30 rupee surcharge. The excess profit was of course, off the books. Let's first understand how this situation was made possible. And how did this lead to a 12% depreciation within two days.



