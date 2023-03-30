Sign inSubscribe
PCB pays Rs 2b in taxes for holding PSL-8

By Monitoring Desk
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), during a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday announced that it had paid Rs 2 billion in taxes from the successful organisation of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PCB chairman revealed plans to allocate Rs 7 billion of its revenue towards reviving women’s cricket in Pakistan and efforts to develop cricket at all levels without government grants or funds.

The committee was also briefed on the rehabilitation and revival of Niaz Stadium, Hyderabad, with the PCB seeking administrative control. It was informed that the stadium was taken back by the Civil Administration in 2018 without any prior notice. PCB management expressed intent to take charge of the stadium. The committee directed the PCB to have a meeting with the district administration of Hyderabad to resolve the issue of administrative charge of the stadium.

In addition, officials discussed the possibility of moving the Asia Cup from Pakistan to UAE or Qatar.

 

Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

