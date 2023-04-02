Commerce ministry dismisses Pak-Israel trade rumours as propaganda

ISLAMABAD: A press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce here on Sunday said that the rumors about the commencement of Pakistan-Israel trade is sheer propaganda and is a press release of the American Jewish Congress which was misrepresented.

Even in their press release, they nowhere mentioned about official trade between Pakistan and Israel. However, neither do we have any trade relations with Israel nor do we intend to develop any, the ministry clarified.

Earlier, reports were circulating that a Jewish Pakistani Fishel Benkhald has sent food samples to three businessmen in Jerusalem and Haifa through UAE in personal capacity whom he met in foreign countries during food exhibitions.

Nevertheless, it was not supported by the government of Pakistan and no banking or official channel was involved either in such activity.

Moreover, in our talks with UAE, the issue of origin will be strictly implemented. UAE has curtailed tariffs on 96 percent goods traded with Israel which has benefited traders from UAE to Israel.