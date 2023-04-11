CWDP approves three development projects worth Rs76.5b

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) cleared three development projects worth Rs 76.5 billion during its meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal via Zoom.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary of the Planning Ministry, the Chief Economist, Members of the Planning Commission, and representatives from various ministries and divisions. The forum considered three projects related to the Ministry of Communication and provincial projects.

The forum referred the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Accessibility Project at the cost of Rs 69,440.00m to the Executive Committee of the National Executive Council while approving the Construction of a 6-lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahara at the cost of Rs 3,958.188m and the Construction and Sindh Health Support Program at the cost of Rs 3,098.600m.

The construction of a 6-lane Overhead Bridge at Imamia Colony Railway Crossing Shahara at the cost of Rs 3,958.188m was approved by the CDWP with the condition that the National Highway Authority (NHA) will charge toll tax after the construction. The Ministry of Communication is the sponsoring agency of the project.

The revised project envisages the construction of a 6-lane Railway overhead bridge measuring 613m in length with approach ramps on either side on National Highway N-5 at Imamia Colony Railway crossing at Shahdara. The proposed overhead bridge will facilitate the free flow of traffic on N-5. The rail track between Lahore and Faisalabad intercepts N-5 dual carriageway at Imamia Colony, 1.5 km north of Shahdara railway.

The forum also approved the Construction and Sindh Health Support Program at the cost of Rs 3,098.600m. The provincial government of Sindh is the sponsoring agency of the project. The PC-I envisages localizing the National UHC Benefit Package; the province of Sindh took the lead to become the first province in Pakistan by developing the provincial EPHS. Sindh EPHS for UHC BP had prioritized a total of 131 interventions as District EPHS that included 94 interventions as an immediate priority, out of which 21 were at the Community level, 37 at the PHC facility level, and 36 at the First Level Hospital (FLH). The interventions will lead to improved health with resilient health infrastructure by addressing accessibility, equity, responsiveness, social and financial risk protection, and improved efficiency.