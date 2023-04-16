The fault in our crops – Growing too much of one, none of another

A single cup of chai costs Rs 50 now. If a person consumes three cups a day, every day, the number multiplies to Rs4,500 a month. In a country where the minimum wage is Rs15,000, tea drinking can consume a whopping 30pc of income.

Once considered a small pleasure of life, the quintessential ‘chai ka cup’ made with tea leaves, sugar, and milk is quickly becoming a luxury. And it isn’t the only guilty pleasure that is fast evading the pockets of most people. Back in February this year, the tobacco industry was jolted when a huge increase in duties on cigarettes resulted in the product becoming more expensive by as much as 250% overnight.

While the more expensive imported cigarettes have gone far out of reach, even the cheaper local brands are selling at around Rs 11-12 per cigarette. That means for a person smoking five cigarettes a day, the bill comes out to around Rs 55 a day. This adds up to Rs 1650 a month, giving a ‘chai-sutta’ bill of just over Rs 6000 a month — which is nearly half the minimum wage in Pakistan.