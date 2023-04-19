Sign inSubscribe
Economy

CAD records surplus after two years

By Staff Report

Pakistan’s current account achieved a surplus of $654 million in March, as per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday.

This is the first time the country’s current account balance was in surplus since November 2020, and the highest surplus since February 2015. The rise in remittances during the holy month of Ramadan and a fall in imports contributed to this outcome.

In March, the current account deficit stood at $74 million, and for the nine months of the current fiscal year, the deficit was $3.4 billion, marking a decrease of 74.1% from the same period last year.

The SBP report suggests that measures taken to curb the deficit, such as import restrictions, have slowed down the economy’s growth. Former finance adviser Dr Khaqan Najeeb highlighted the impact of import restrictions on the economy, which has led to a near-zero growth rate and rising unemployment. According to experts, the decline in imports has surpassed the fall in exports and remittances.

According to the latest SBP data, imports of goods dropped by 34.7% YoY in March, reaching $4 billion. At the same time, exports of goods also fell by 21% to $2.4 billion, and remittances declined by 10.7% YoY to $2.5 billion.

To address the country’s foreign exchange reserves crisis last year, the government decided to restrict imports to “essential items.” While some restrictions have been lifted, companies across all sectors have complained about banks not opening letters of credit (LCs). Moreover, the IMF, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank have reduced Pakistan’s growth forecasts for the fiscal year, estimating a growth rate of 0.4% to 0.6%.

Dr Najeeb suggested that the government should finalize an agreement with the IMF to obtain over $1 billion in funds to avoid the risk of default. The IMF agreement would also unlock fresh inflows from other international lending agencies. He also emphasized that the government needs to find a solution to the dollar liquidity crunch. As of April 7, the central bank’s reserves stood at $4 billion, which is insufficient to cover even a month’s imports.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Top News Updates

Indian taxi startup BluSmart picks EV fight with Uber

Indian ride-hailing startup BluSmart is seeking to challenge Uber and Ola for market share in the country with bets on an all-electric taxi fleet...

Apple is expanding its footprint in India. What can Pakistan learn?

Local pet food: A rising industry

Suzuki suffers historic loss in first quarter of 2023: Largest in 16 years

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.